Indore: After seven years passenger trains start on Fatehabad-Ujjain section

After the long gap of 7 years, the 23-km-long Fatehabad-Ujjain rail section, after gauge conversion and electrification, opened for the movement of passengers trains from Monday. In these 7 years fare between Indore to Ujjain rose from Rs 20 to Rs 40.



In two separate programmes, the guests waved the green flag to the Indore-Ujjain-Indore MEMU trains. PM Modi showed the green flag virtually from Bhopal, where he came to inaugurate modified Rani

Kamlapati Railway Station (earlier called Habibganj) and at Indore railway station's platform no. 1 former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Akaksh Vijayvargiya showed the green flag to the train. PM’s function at Bhopal was telecast live here at the platform also.



Resumption of train service will help common people: PM



PM Narendra Modi, in his virtual address from Bhopal, said that with the commencement of MEMU train service between Mahakal's city Ujjain and the country's cleanest city Indore, daily up-down passengers and

devotees going for the darshan of Mahakal, businessmen and students will benefit.



1 pair of trains will run on section



Khemraj Meena, PRO of Ratlam Division, informed that one pair of MEMU trains will run via Fatehabad. From Tuesday it will run as a regular train. Each rake of the train has 12 coaches and each coach has 84 unreserved seats. The fare of the train from the city to Fatehabad is Rs 30 and Ujjain is Rs 40. On the first day, when it was run as a special train, 78 passengers travelled in the MEMU train.



What is a MEMU train



MEMU is the short form of Mainline Electric Multiple Unit.The MEMUs serve short and medium-distance routes. These trains are faster than traditional ICF coaches driven trains.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 01:18 AM IST