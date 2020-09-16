Indore: After rotting body, stink rattles city, probe ordered

Indore: After the mortal remains and the stink at the mortuary of MY Hospital rattled the city and the relevant circles, Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma has ordered a probe and asked the panel to submit the report in two days along with fixing the responsibility.

“We have constituted a three-member committee to probe in the matter and to fix the responsibility. The committee will submit its report in two days after which action will be taken,” Dr Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said a three-member probe panel has been constituted including Dr VK Singh, Dr JK Verma, and Dr Arpana Sharma.

“We have kept the body safe in the mortuary for now. We will go for autopsy of the body after the investigation and decision for performing the last rites will be taken only then,” Dr Thakur added.

However, hospital administration was still clueless about the who left the body. Documents regarding the corpse were missing.

The body of an unidentified person was left on a stretcher for 11 days unattended and was ‘discovered’ on Tuesday morning in a decomposed state.