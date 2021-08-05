Indore: After posting Facebook story, youth consumes poison and kills self

Indore: An 18-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at his home in the Chandan Nagar area a day before his birthday on Wednesday. He had also posted a Facebook story about his death a couple of days ago.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rohit, a resident of the Ganga Nagar area of the city. He consumed poison at his home and was taken to hospital, where he died during treatment on Wednesday night. The police sent the body for an autopsy and started an investigation to ascertain the reason for his suicide.

His maternal uncle, Dharmendra, said that Rohit was unemployed and he had a love affair with a girl. He had gone to the girl’s place and consumed poison after reaching home. Rohit had posted a Facebook story in which he mentioned: ‘Miss You Rohit Bhai... 4 Tarikh ko bhagwan kop yare ho jar rahe hain’. The story was allegedly posted by one of his friends. However, the police are investigating the case and are taking down the statement of his family members.