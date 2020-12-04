Indore: After nikah, ‘new sasural qubool’ hain!

Indore: There’s an age-old saying… “Beti shaadi ke baad, aab toh Sasural hi tera ghar hain…” But this story has a surprise twist! Setting an example, a newlywed couple left a house which came in the way of a road project and made an auspicious “griha pravesh” at their new home which has been allocated to them through lottery by Indore Municipal Corporation.

South Toda resident Mohammad Amir got married to Shahita Bee on Friday.

After the Qubool and Nikah were over, Amir decided to go to the new house allocated to him in place of his old house in South Toda.

He along with his wife shifted to the new house in Limbodi.

IMC superintendent engineer DR Lodhi and executive engineer Mahesh Sharma were present at the new house of the newlywed couple to wish them a happy married life and extending gratitude to leave their old house which was hurdle before the road project.

A wide road has to be laid between Chandrabhag Bridge and Jawahar Marg Bridge. Houses of nearly 250 families of South Toda were coming in the way of the road project.

The IMC had lately allocated new houses to them in Limbodi and asked them to move there. They were allocated new houses on a nominal margin amount.

Nearly 120 people had paid the margin money and 75 of them have even shifted to their new houses.

While many were initially adamant not to shit to Limbodi, one by one they are now convinced that it is important for the city’s development that they should do some sacrifice.

More than 20 more residents of South Toda submitted margin money giving their consent to shift to Limbodi.