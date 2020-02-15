Indore: After nCoV, H1N1 scares health department

Indore: The relief felt by health department officials after not finding any case of coronavirus in the district remained short lived as an increase in number of suspected swine flu patients has raised alarm bells.

The health department has sent swab samples of 10 suspected patients of H1N1 for confirmation of the disease to MGM Medical College in last four days. In all, the department has sent 42 swab samples for testing this year.

Officials said weather fluctuations cause viral disorders and also multiply the H1N1 virus. Fortunately, only three patients tested positive for H1N1 this year. One of them died due to disease.

“Current weather conditions are conducive for H1N1 virus as the day and night temperature is fluctuating frequently and difference between it is more. People should take special care of pregnant women and children as they possess low immunity,” Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme nodal officer Dr Santosh Sisodiya said.