Indore: After nCoV, H1N1 scares health department

Indore: The relief felt by health department officials after not finding any case of coronavirus in the district remained short lived as an increase in number of suspected swine flu patients has raised alarm bells.
The health department has sent swab samples of 10 suspected patients of H1N1 for confirmation of the disease to MGM Medical College in last four days. In all, the department has sent 42 swab samples for testing this year.
Officials said weather fluctuations cause viral disorders and also multiply the H1N1 virus. Fortunately, only three patients tested positive for H1N1 this year. One of them died due to disease.
“Current weather conditions are conducive for H1N1 virus as the day and night temperature is fluctuating frequently and difference between it is more. People should take special care of pregnant women and children as they possess low immunity,” Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme nodal officer Dr Santosh Sisodiya said.
He said the best way to prevent the disease is to take precautions and avoid people suffering from cough and cold as disease transmits through air. Hospitals across the city are receiving number of patients most of whom suffer from viral disease. “Large numbers of patients are visiting hospitals due to cough, cold and viral fever. Patients with body ache are also increasing,” physician Dr Mahendra Jha said.
As for coronavirus, the health department has claimed that all the 74 patients who have came from China and 20 other affected countries have been tested. But none of them were found as coronavirus suspects. Those suspected were also found negative.
Day temp rises
With the change in wind pattern again, the day temperature soared past 28 degrees Celsius on Saturday. City recorded maximum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, which was normal. The night temperature, which hovered around 10 degrees Celsius earlier, increased to 13.4 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above the normal.
