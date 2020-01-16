Indore: After monkeys cause fault at pump station, water supply to be hit in Western areas

Indore: Drinking water supply would be hit in western parts of the city as overwater head tanks could not be filled due to electricity fault at Jalud pumping station.

“Some monkeys had jumped on the power lines at Jalud pumping station causing fault at around 3 pm on Thursday,” said Indore Municipal Corporation water works incharge Balram Verma.

He said that the Narmada Phase-II pumps stopped functioning due to the fault. The fault could not be fixed till filing of this report at 10 pm. “Overhead water tanks in some parts of western division of the city could not be filled due to disruption in water supply,” said Verma.

As per information, overhead water tanks of Raj Mohalla, Chhatribagh, Gandhi Hall etc could not be filled. Some overhead water tanks could not be filled to the capacity.

Colonies connected to these overhead water tanks would either receive no water supply or supply with lower pressure.