Indore: After mishap, without help, trucker remained squeezed in cabin for 1.5 hours, dies

Indore: The driver of a container truck was killed after he lost control of the vehicle and rammed a stationary truck on Bypass Road early on Sunday. After the accident, the truck driver was stuck in the cabin for about one-and-a-half hours. He was taken out and was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

THE CASE

According to the police, the incident took place on Bypass Road near Nayta Mundala area around 4 am. The deceased, Nemichand Singh, 45, a resident of Budhana village in Dewas district was moving to Dewas from Dhamnod when he lost control and the accident occurred. The incident was so intense that the cabin of the container truck was damaged badly and driver Nemichand was “squeezed” in it. The passersby informed the police about the incident.

DRIVER EXTRICATED

SI Khan from Tejaji Nagar police station said he was on patrolling and reached the spot after information. The driver was taken out with the help of a crane and was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved.

EXCESSIVE BLEEDING

Nemichand died due to excessive bleeding. His body was sent for the autopsy and the investigation is on into the case.