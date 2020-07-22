Indore: After long chase, cops nab two men for ferrying liquor worth lakhs

Indore: Two men were arrested with liquor worth lakhs of rupees by a team of the State Excise Department from Bypass Road on Tuesday. The accused were carrying liquor in a car and they also tried to flee seeing the excise team but the officers managed to arrest them after a long chase.

CRACK DOWN ACT

On the instruction of Assistant Excise Commissioner Raj Narayan Soni, the excise teams are keeping an eye on the people indulged in liquor supplying and ferrying the same illegally in the city.

THE CHASE GAME

Under the guidance of controller Rajeev Dwivedi, two teams of Internal Circle-2 led by probationary district excise officer Anshuman Chadar reached Bypass Road after receiving a tip-off. The team found a car between Rau Square and Tejaji Nagar. The driver tried to flee after seeing the team but the excise officials followed them and managed to arrest the accused after a long chase.

THE BOOTY

The officials checked the car and recovered 10 cartons containing liquor (50 quarters in each box). After that, two persons named Prakash Dhoke, a resident of Limbodi and Devendra Chouhan of Ralamandal were arrested. They were booked under Section 34 (1) and 34 (2) of excise act. The liquor and their car both worth around Rs 10 lakh were seized by the officers and the further investigation is underway.