Indore: After lax, demand for vax on the rise

AMID COVID SCARE, PEOPLE KEEN ON NASAL VACCINES: *Demand of booster dose has increased by double in the last couple of days *Only 46 doses were administered on Dec 21 but increased to 791 on Dec 24

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 03:52 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the Covid scare in the country, health department officials have witnessed a surge in demand for vaccines following the government’s preparedness.

According to the health department records, the demand for booster dose has been recorded more than double from December 25 to December 27, i.e. 128 per cent, as compared between December 21 and December 24.

The highest number of doses, to be precise, 790, was  administered on December 24 when the government had announced a mock drill. The lowest number of vaccines was administered on December 21 that is 46.

SCARCITY HAUNTS HEALTH DEPT

Meanwhile, the scarcity of Covishield and Corbevax continues to haunt the health department officials as the government didn’t supply the doses even after a month of raising the demand for the same.

“Yes, the demand for booster doses has increased in the last couple of days mainly amid the Covid scare world-wide. It is good that wary citizens have woken up from their slumber and we appeal to the people to get their booster dose at the earliest,” district immunization officer, Dr Tarun Gupta, said.

Meanwhile, he added the waiting for Covishield and Corbevax continues.

ALL FOR NASAL VAX

According to health department officials, Indoreans didn’t show the expected response to the existing vaccines for booster dose but showed interest in nasal vaccines, approved by the government recently. Only about 15 percent of people have taken the booster dose in the city so far.

The nasal vaccine is still unavailable at the hospitals but health officials and the vaccine suppliers for the city are receiving multiple inquiries for the same.

“Option to select the nasal vaccine iNCOVACC is tweaked in the Cowin platform but we don’t have any communication about its availability. The vaccine would be available initially at  private hospitals. We will launch the sites for the same if we get the supply from the government, “Dr Gupta added.

