Indore: After HC’s Order, MPPSC Suspends Special Interviews Scheduled From Oct 20

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly a fortnight after Madhya Pradesh High Court’s order, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has suspended interviews of state service exam-2019 scheduled from October 20.

The Commission will declare fresh dates and hold interviews for all 389 candidates who were declared ineligible after normalisation of results. PSC-2019 prelims were held in 2020 and mains in 2021. As many as 1918 candidates were declared eligible for interviews.

However, following a court’s order, the prelims results were revised. The revision made around 2,721 more candidates eligible for the main exam. The MPPSC had conducted special exam for these new eligible candidates.

Nearly 1,400 candidates took the special exam. After merging both the old exam and special exam results, the MPPSC declared a new merit list in which 1,983 candidates were declared qualified for the interview round.

As many as 389 candidates, who were among the selected lot in the old merit list, got disqualified in the revised list.

The MPPSC held interviews for only those candidates who were declared qualified in the merger-cum-normalisation results. Their interviews were held till October 13.

Meanwhile, a total of 240 petitioners had moved the court against their disqualification. The court had ordered to hold interviews for all those 389 candidates who were disqualified through the merger-cum-normalisation process.

But the MPPSC misunderstood the order and invited only 240 candidates who had moved court for interviews scheduled from October 20.

When a candidate moved the court against this decision of MPPSC the court on October 7 ordered for holding interview for all 389 candidates.

Resultantly, MPPSC suspended interviews scheduled to start on October 20. It will now declare fresh dates and invite all 389 candidates for interviews.

