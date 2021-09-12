Indore: After facing trouble in giving marks in board exams this year MPBSE asks schools to upload quarterly, six-monthly & annual exams results

Indore

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has instructed schools to upload quarterly, six-monthly and annual examination results.

This has been done citing the trouble faced by the board in evaluating performance of students in board examinations this year.

Class 10th and Class 12th examinations conducted by the MPBSE and the local examinations of Class 9th and 11th could not be completed in the year 2020-21 due to outspread of Covid-19.

“Keeping in view the problems arising last year, marks of quarterly, six-monthly and annual examinations of regular students studying in Class 9th and 11th have to be uploaded through MP Online,” Deven Sonwani, divisional officer, said.



He added that marks of quarterly, six months and pre-board examinations of regular students studying in Class 10th and 12th will also have to be uploaded.

“Marks of projects of private students of Class 10th and 12th will also have to be uploaded,” Sonwani said.

Detailed instructions, arrangements and dates will be issued separately in the coming days.

A copy of the issued letter can be seen on the Board's website www.mpbse.nic.in.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 09:48 PM IST