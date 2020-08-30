Indore: After CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan rap, Collector Manish Singh steps in to 'correct' Covid expenses

Indore: Acting over the directions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to fix the treatment charges of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals, Collector Manish Singh issued orders for the private hospitals and laboratories fixing Rs 2500 for COVID-19 test. Moreover, he also ended the rule of keeping the patient for 10 days in hospitals mandatory and to directed to discharge asymptomatic and those having mild patients in 3 days with directions of home isolation. However, the administration has failed in fixing the per day cost of treatment for the patients taken by private hospitals. In his orders, Singh mentioned that after discussing the representatives of Indian Medical Association and other stakeholders, it has been directed to the hospitals and laboratories that they cannot take more than Rs 2500 for COVID-19 test while the test of only serious patients would be done and not the asymptomatic patients.
Hospitals will also allow the patients to get shifted in other hospitals on their will and cannot force them to get the essential drugs from them only.
Orders released by administration
1. Labs and private hospital cannot charge more than Rs 2500 for COVID-19 test and it also included the charges of collecting samples from home.
2. Hospitals can only get the serious patients tested for COVID-19 admitted to their hospitals in private labs.
3. Patients who don’t have any symptoms should be discharged in three days with mandatory home isolation and would be relieved from home isolation in 10 days after medical check-up
4. No hospital can keep the patient admitted when he/she doesn’t have any symptoms.
5. Patients can get shifted to another hospital on their will.
6. Home isolated patients should be monitored to home isolation application and two doctors will coordinate between the hospitals and patients for home isolation.
