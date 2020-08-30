Indore: After CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan rap, Collector Manish Singh steps in to 'correct' Covid expenses

Hospitals will also allow the patients to get shifted in other hospitals on their will and cannot force them to get the essential drugs from them only.

Orders released by administration

1. Labs and private hospital cannot charge more than Rs 2500 for COVID-19 test and it also included the charges of collecting samples from home.

2. Hospitals can only get the serious patients tested for COVID-19 admitted to their hospitals in private labs.

3. Patients who don’t have any symptoms should be discharged in three days with mandatory home isolation and would be relieved from home isolation in 10 days after medical check-up

4. No hospital can keep the patient admitted when he/she doesn’t have any symptoms.

5. Patients can get shifted to another hospital on their will.

6. Home isolated patients should be monitored to home isolation application and two doctors will coordinate between the hospitals and patients for home isolation.