Indore: After biting cold sunny day cheers up residents

Indore: Clear sky, bright sunlight and sunny day. The weather on Saturday gave much needed relief from biting cold as the sky remained clear and people got relief from chilly conditions. However, cold winds blowing throughout the day couldn’t let the day temperature increase as it remained similar to what was recorded on Friday.

Weather conditions on Saturday gave respite to residents from week-long cold winds sweeping the city. The residents enjoyed pleasant weather as heavy rush was seen on city roads after three to four days.

According to meteorological department, city recorded maximum temperature of 20.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was five degrees below normal. The minimum temperature at 10 degrees Celsius was one degree above normal. Morning and evening humidity was 91 percent and 62 percent respectively.

“On Saturday, weather turned pleasant due to clear sky. Similar conditions will prevail for the next couple of days. The day temperature would increase while the night temperature will decrease,” a department official said.

However, department officials cautioned that weather can take another U-turn in next few days if northern parts of country receive fresh snowfall.

“The cyclonic circulation at 1.5 km above mean sea level over south-west Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood persists due to which weather may turn cloudy again. Similarly, under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, fairly widespread to widespread rain/snow is likely over western Himalayan region and over plains of northwest India on January 6-7, which will affect the city weather as well,” a department official added.