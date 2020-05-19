Indore: After 57 days of lockdown, Chhavani Anaj Mandi to reopen with restriction

The region’s prominent Chhavani Anaj Mandi will reopen on Wednesday after remaining closed for 57 days due to coronavirus pandemic. This was decided at a meeting of traders with collector Manish Singh and MP Shankar Lalwani held at the Mandi premises on Tuesday.

Sanjay Agrawal, president of Indore Anaj and Tilhan Vyapari Sangh and secretary Varun Mangal informed that the district administration has given permission to the Mandi to reopen but with certain conditions.

As per the conditions, merchants will have the responsibility of purchasing the grains of the farmer from their house through the ‘Soda Patrak’. The tax-paid grains of the retail and licence holder traders will be directly unloaded and grading will be done at the traders' warehouse in the mandi yard. The arrival of the farm goods through the Souda Patrak can be done in the mandi yard from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. Every trader has to provide masks, gloves and sanitiser to his employees and all have to follow social distancing.

Ashish Mundra, joint-secretary informed that the Mandi was closed down on March 23. Before the lockdown 10,000 bags of grain reached the Mandi every day and an average trade of Rs 4 crore was done in the Mandi everyday.