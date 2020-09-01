Indore: After 52 people test Corona positive, entry of outsiders banned at Pratibha Sthali

Indore: Three more people tested positive to Covid-19 at the Pratibha Sthali, Reoti Range, bringing the total to 52. All the three patients were quarantined and kept in a separate tent in the venue. But, frightened by the large number of people who tested positive at a time when Jain Saint Vidyasagarji Maharaj is staying there for Chaturmas, the management of Pratibha Sthali has banned the entry of outsider.
Moreover, the management has allowed the staying of only those families whose report is negative.
Meanwhile, a team of health department also reached there to screen the people and to take samples of those have left the venue. Contact tracing of the patients have also been started and the officials found that most of the positive patients belonged to other cities and they had already left for their places.
Health officials and the management of Pratibha Sthali have informed all those staying there for last few days to be extra cautious and to get themselves tested.
“We have taken samples of many people staying there. Contact tracing of the positive patients is also undergoing and we have informed those already left for their houses to stay alert,” Contact Tracing In-Charge Dr Anil Dongre said.
Pratibha Sthali management’s Kamal Agrawal said that Vidyasagarji Maharaj and all other saints are safe and healthy. “Nobody was allowed to meet Maharaj since the outbreak of Covid-19, except a few. We are taking all measures and following Covid-19 protocol.”
Sources said that along with banning entry of people from outside, management has only allowed six families who will organise ‘Chouka’ for the saints. “Samples of all these people are negative. Workers and other people were sent home after many tested positive there. Many people of Jain community expressed displeasure of the incident and alleged mismanagement there,” sources added.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)