Indore: After 52 people test Corona positive, entry of outsiders banned at Pratibha Sthali

Indore: Three more people tested positive to Covid-19 at the Pratibha Sthali, Reoti Range, bringing the total to 52. All the three patients were quarantined and kept in a separate tent in the venue. But, frightened by the large number of people who tested positive at a time when Jain Saint Vidyasagarji Maharaj is staying there for Chaturmas, the management of Pratibha Sthali has banned the entry of outsider.

Moreover, the management has allowed the staying of only those families whose report is negative.

Meanwhile, a team of health department also reached there to screen the people and to take samples of those have left the venue. Contact tracing of the patients have also been started and the officials found that most of the positive patients belonged to other cities and they had already left for their places.

Health officials and the management of Pratibha Sthali have informed all those staying there for last few days to be extra cautious and to get themselves tested.