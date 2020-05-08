Indore: After 40 days of lockdown, 285 units permitted to dispatch goods

After the 40-day lockdown, the District Administration on Friday permitted 285 industrial units located outside the urban areas and within urban areas to dispatch their finished products. In the next round, the export oriented units are likely to allow re-open.

President of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh Pramod Dafaria and Secretary Sunil Vyas informed that the district administration has gradually started allowing industrial activities in various industries located in rural and urban areas of the district. It has given positive results and industries are being allowed to operate.

Today, in the second phase, 285 industries received permission to dispatch goods owing to affirmative cooperation of Collector Manish Singh and support of MPSADC Regional Director Kumar Purushottam.

In the presence of Ex-MLA Sudarshan Gupta, a permission letter was handed over to owners of the units at the office of AIMP maintaining the social distancing.

Dafaria said in the near future, the district administration is expected to grant permission of re-opening of the export based industries and general industries. AIMP is also pitching for it.

Senior Vice President Prakash Jain, Vice President Yogesh Mehta, Amit Dhakad, Joint secretary Tarun Vyas, Treasurer Harish Nagar, Executive committee Members Anil Paliwal, Reena Jain, Manish Chaudhary, Rajesh Garg, Nitin Tendulkar, Tapan Jain, Rajkumar Maurya, Gangadhar Gawande Naresh Paliwal, Arvind Srivastava, Gopal Bhavsar and other members were present on this occasion.

Digital application form of membership launched

AIMP also launched its digital application form of membership on Friday. Ex-MLA Gupta launched the form, which received good response and more than 30 industrialists took membership by filling the digital application.