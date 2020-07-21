Indore: After 4 months gap, flight to Kolkata from July 26

After a gap of four months imposed due to Covid-19 pandemic, flights to Kolkata will resume from July 26. Indigo will operate the flights thrice a week - Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Before the flights were shut in March, there were two flights a day to Kolkata - one a hopping flight via Raipur and the other a direct flight.

Aryama Sanyal, airport director, said Indigo airlines has received all the necessary permission for the flights. Ullas Nair of Vistaar Travels, said ‘the recommencement of the flight to Kolkata is a great relief for the people of the state, as well as people of West Bengal, as a large number of people from that state live and work here. Besides there is trade link also.

Schedule at a glance

-Flight 6E-0227 Kolkata-Indore will depart from Kolkata at 9.30 am and reach Indore at 11.40 am.

-Flight 6E-228 Indore-Kolkata will depart from the city at 12.20 pm and reach Kolkata at 2.30 pm.