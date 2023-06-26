Indore: After 22 Years, ABVP Relieves Sachin Sharma

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) relived Sachin Sharma, who served in various capacities in the saffron student outfit for 22 long years, on Sunday. During his long tenure, he mentored many activists and appointed more than 100 of them as office-bearers in ABVP. After joining the saffron student wing of BJP in 2001, Sharma served in various posts at the city and state levels.

The state government had recently appointed him as a member of the State Youth Advisory Council; the chairman of which is the chief minister. Since his appointment to the council, it was almost certain that Sharma would be relieved from ABVP.

Sharma was the state president of ABVP from 2009 to 2014. For a long time, he was looking after the responsibility of the ABVP department head in Indore. Besides, he also had the in-charge of Malwa province. In place of Sharma, Gujarati Innovative College principal Saurabh Parikh has been given the responsibility of Indore department head. On the other hand, the responsibility of new department organisation minister has been given to Mandsaur-based Nilesh Katare.

Indore’s city minister Sarthak Jain has now been made district coordinator. Sharma was the state president of ABVP for the longest duration. Besides, he is the first office bearer to hold different responsibilities in the organisation for 22 consecutive years.

Read Also Indore: Water Scarcity Hits MTH Hospital