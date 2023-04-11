Indore: After 14 years, DAVV starts screening of applications for teaching posts 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a hiatus of 14 years, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the lone Grade A+ accredited state-run university in Madhya Pradesh, has started screening of applications received for vacant regular teaching posts.

The university has completed the screening of applications for two departments and the process for other departments is underway. The university has initiated process for filling 92 teaching posts, including 45 regular posts and 47 backlog posts.

The appointment of teachers has not been done at the university for a long time because of which many of its departments are dependent on guest faculty. Appointment of the teaching staff was last done in 2009, but the process had to be stopped midstream following a complaint of irregularities. Only 31 appointments could be made that year.

Ever since, DAVV has lost around 45 teachers due to retirement, deputation and untimely deaths, but no new appointment has been done in the past 14 years.

The university had called for applications for filling 47 backlog teaching posts two years year ago. But, later, citing a UGC letter, the appointment process was suspended. The suspension was done as UGC had dissolved the mandatory condition of PhD for appointment of assistant professors till 2023 due to the Covid-19 crisis. Around 225 teaching posts, mostly self-finance posts, are lying vacant in the university’s teaching departments, but DAVV, as of now, has decided to fill only regular teaching posts. “The screening of applications is underway,” registrar Ajay Verma said.

