​Indore: Affiliation row at St Mary's School​, ​parents' complaint to DEO​

Indore

​Aghast by the revelation that St Mary’s Champion School​, ​which they were told was affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education ​was affiliated to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), ​​parents and students reached​ ​ ​the ​district education office to report the same.

It was a bolt out of the blue for hundreds of parents who enrolled their students in the two branches of St Mary’s Champion School accepting the school’s advertisement as ‘CBSE affiliated’ school.

Reaching the office, parents demanded to meet district education officer (DEO) Ravi Singh and sought his help in the case.

As per the complaint filed by parents to DEO, St. Mary's Champion School has two branches, one in Suryadev Nagar which is affiliated to the MP Board and the other is in the Nawada Panth which is affiliated to the CBSE Board.

“Further, as an additional branch Suryadev Nagar school is shown as recogni​s​ed by the CBSE board, and the fees are many times more than the schools affiliated to MPBSE, whereas it is affiliated to MPBSE and not CBSE!” parent representative Anand Chouhan said.

In their complaint, parents said that the ID cards, markings, etc. given to the students also have the address of both schools where it is written misleadingly that both schools are affiliated to CBSE.

“Parents are cheated by writing CBSE Affiliated on ID cards and other markings for both the school students,” Chouhan said. Recently parents came to know that the school at Suryadev Nagar is recogni​s​ed by MPBSE and not CBSE.

“When we discussed the same with the school operator, the school gave an argument quoting ‘we teach on the CBSE pattern and if you need the mark-sheet of the CBSE board, then transfer to our Navada Panth branch or take your children out of school’,” complaint said.

Parents expressed their helplessness they do not want to send their children to Nawada Panth branch, because of distance.

“Further if children studying in MPBSE want to take admission in other CBSE schools then CBSE affiliated schools do not consider such students,” complaint said.

Parents raised their complaint about the ‘fraud’, which was signed by more than 50 parents. Parents demanded punitive action against the school operator and fixing the appropriate fees as per the recognition of the MPBSE.

DEO Singh assured parents of possible actions and said, “We will set up a committee and investigate the case, as we have just received the complaint. Further, after investigation, requisite actions will be taken.”

School says… parent just want concession

"This is absolutely a wrong allegation. We are running the schools for 29 years. We have a branch in Suryadev Nagar affiliated to MPBSE, as shown in the website. The number is registered in MPBSE. It is upto class V. Some parents want a fee concession that is why they (parents) are doing this. Every record is absolutely fine,” SL Swamy, director, St Mary Champion School said.