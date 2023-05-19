 Indore Aerodrome murder case: Dead youth booked for attacking woman
He was found dead at woman’s house who too had received stab injury

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 02:19 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police have registered a case against dead youth for attacking woman with a knife before taking his life in Aerodrome area late on Wednesday night. According to reports, he had gone to meet the woman. However, following a tiff he attacked her with a knife before accidentally injuring himself. He was later found dead at the spot, while the woman was found injured.

According to the police, Ankit Bajrangi of Barnagar in Ujjain district was found dead at the house of a woman on May 15. During investigation, police found that Ankit had gone to meet the woman. However, the duo had an argument. The situation worsened and he attacked the woman with a knife in a fit of rage. After attacking the woman, he stabbed himself in his thigh. He died on the spot due to excessive bleeding. The woman told her husband about the incident and later the police were informed. The police have registered a case against Ankit for attacking the woman with an intention to kill her and further investigation was underway.

Indore: Lotus Valley Gulawat to be one of nation’s best tourist spots
article-image

