Indore: Advocates have an important role in city’s golden future, says Mayor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A programme on ‘Role of Advocates in the development of Indore’, was held on Friday where several important suggestions were given by the advocates.

The program was conducted by the Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and organised by the legal cell of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Many advocates shared their suggestions with the mayor, who assured that he will try his best to work on them.

Manoj Dwivedi shared the role played by the legal cell of the party in ensuring a win for the BJP in most urban bodies in the state.

Mahendra Solanki, Ravindra Gaur, Chandresh Choudhary, president of High Court Bar Association Suresh Sharma were present as guests in the programme. The programme was conducted by the state co-social media head of the legal cell, Govind Singh Bais.

