Indore: Advocates catch cop taking bribe to settle summary trial case   

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Advocates on Wednesday caught a policeman who was settling a case under summary trial in the absence of an advocate.

The Indore Bar Association treasurer advocate Ratnesh Pal said, “We were keeping an eye on policeman Kamal Singh who was roaming in the district court with NDPS summary trial accused.”

“He has taken unauthorized money from several clients in the court for presenting summary trial,” said Pal.

He added that in the summary trial the advocates are authorised to present the case and police have no such authority.

“However some policemen take money from clients and do paperwork and produce documents in the court in summary trial cases which indirectly takes away the fee from the deserving advocates. Also, this practice of the policeman is unethical and unauthorised,” said Pal.

The policeman was taken to the court of district judge Shikha Lokesh Dubey where he was on duty. The judge gave oral orders of calling an inquiry on the policeman, said advocate Pal.