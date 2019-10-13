Indore: Advocate ends life

Indore: A 49-year-old advocate who was suffering from depression committed suicide by consuming poison on Sunday. His body was found under a culvert in Kanadiya area.

According to Kanadiya police station in-charge Anil Singh Chauhan, the man was identified as Pranay Shukla, resident of Girdhar Nagar. Police identified him through documents recovered from his body.

Police said they found a suicide note in which the deceased mentions that he is committing suicide because he is suffering from a serious ailment and he was depressed.

Police said they are yet to talk to the family members, who were still in a state of shock.