Indore: Advocate ends life

Indore: A 49-year-old advocate who was suffering from depression committed suicide by consuming poison on Sunday. His body was found under a culvert in Kanadiya area.
According to Kanadiya police station in-charge Anil Singh Chauhan, the man was identified as Pranay Shukla, resident of Girdhar Nagar. Police identified him through documents recovered from his body.
Police said they found a suicide note in which the deceased mentions that he is committing suicide because he is suffering from a serious ailment and he was depressed.
Police said they are yet to talk to the family members, who were still in a state of shock.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)