INDORE: Adventure Woman Group members felicitated in Goa for generating awareness on environment protection

Indore: The members of Adventure Woman Group invited for an awareness rally by Goa forest department were felicitated for their participation on concluding day of Bird Fest. About 25 women members left for Goa on February 4 and have yet to return to Indore. They participated in the rally with motto, Save Forest and Save Wildlife.

Goa chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant felicitated group founder Shreshtha Goyal. The purpose of the rally was to generate awareness about environment protection. The rally was organised covering forest area from South Goa to North Goa and then Eastern Goa. Finally, the rally concluded at Dudhsagar in Goa.

The members of the group penned a song on cleanliness in Indore, which highly appreciated. The group enjoyed all the activities of Goa Bird Festival including bird watching and trekking in forest.