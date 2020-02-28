Indore: Advanced clinical research centre in Pithampur on anvil

Indore: An advanced clinical research centre will be set up on five-acre land close to Diamond Park in Pithampur, where advance research on medicines will be conducted. Chief minister Kamal Nath has assured to sanction land and called industrialists to Bhopal for further discussion.

For this, Central government would offer grant of Rs 20 crore. A special purpose vehicle has already been constituted as MP Pharma Research and Analysis Foundation. The demand of setting-up the proposed Centre was presented by Gautam Kothari, president of Pithampur Audhyogik Sangathan before chief minister for which he gave in-principle approval. Informing about Centre’s unique features, Kothari said only advanced research of existing medicines would be conducted and prepared medicines would be tested on healthy volunteers only. Presently, the country’s pharma units have to go abroad for testing researched medicines.

A delegation of the industrialists led by Kothari drew CM’s attention towards the demands of industries. CM said their problems will be examined and appropriate solutions will be found.

On the issue of high tariff of electricity, CM asked industrialists to install solar plants in their units. The state government will also provide a grant. He said that new technology is coming in connection with solar plant. The technology will store solar electricity. On demand of revival of AKVNs, Nath said that it would be examined. He also assured for separating MSME department from industries department.