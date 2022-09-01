Indore: ADPO exam deferred 3rd time for succession

MPPSC |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has once again postponed the assistant district public prosecution officers’ (ADPO) exam scheduled for October 16. This is the third time that the exam has been deferred. The MPPSC has also changed the syllabus of the exam.

Initially, the exam was scheduled for December 5, 2021. The MPPSC changed the date and scheduled the exam for June 19, 2022. The exam was not conducted in June too. The date was further extended to October 16. Now,the exam date has once again been extended to December 18.

The MPPSC said the exam date had been extended due to a change in the syllabus.

According to the commission, the syllabus has been updated based on the demand of the candidates. Because the syllabus had been changed, the MPPSC said, candidates had given time to prepare for the exam, so the date of the exam was extended by two months.

The MPPSC said that the examination will now be held in the offline mode instead of online. However, the candidates do not agree with this decision of the PSC.