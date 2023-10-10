Indore: ADPO Aspirants Stage Protest Outside MPPSC Over Delay In Interviews

ADPO aspirants hold protest outside MPPSC office on Monday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates, who had cleared the additional district prosecution officer (ADPO) exam-2021, staged demonstration outside the office of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Monday over the inexplicable delay in recruitment process. Holding banners, the candidates staged protest and shouted slogans against the MPPSC.

They told MPPSC officials that they were subjected to mental trauma with the inexplicable delay in the recruitment process. After a gap of six years, the MPPSC had released a notification in June 2021 stating that ADPO exam-2021 would be conducted in December the same year.

The exam was conducted on December 18, 2022. The candidates expressed their annoyance over the delay in conduct of exams after which the MPPSC released the results on January 3 reportedly stating that they would complete selection process at the earliest.

Nearly 900 candidates were selected against 256 vacancies. For nine long months, the MPPSC did not even declare the schedule, forget holding interviews. Lately, the MPPSC released the exam calendar wherein it mentioned that ADPO exam-2021 interviews would be held in February 2024.

The candidates stated that they want interviews in December, 2023 itself. ‘We haven’t seen selection process of an exam dragging for almost three years. This is unjust with the candidates,’ they stated.

The officials informed protesting candidates that they have limited members for interviews. However, they stated that they would try to prepone their interviews after which the protest ended.

PSC-2019: More candidates become eligible for interviews

Around 200 to 250 more candidates have become eligible for interviews of state service exam-2019 following an order by Madhya Pradesh High Court. The MPPSC, which is currently holding interviews for previously eligible candidates, said that the newly-eligible candidates would be called for interviews from October 20. At present, the interviews for PSC-2019 are going on. The interviews would be over on October 13. After that, the interviews for those candidates, who were pronounced eligible by the court, will be held from October 20.

