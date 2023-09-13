Indore: Adolescent Summit On Life Skills, Mental Health, Safety, And Well-Being Concluded

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Sahodaya School Complex of CBSE schools concluded “The Adolescent Summit on Life Skills, Mental Health, Safety, and Well-Being” at Daly College, Indore.

The objective of the summit was to embark on a journey of transformation, a journey that holds the key to our future, symbolising a commitment to change, a commitment to shaping a brighter tomorrow.

On the theme of G20 Summit, the CBSE envisions giving a platform to the adolescents to instil 21 Century Life Skills to empower and create a generation that can negotiate, practice diplomacy, and compromise. The youth are the architects of tomorrow's economies, champions of innovation, and stewards of sustainable growth.

Two-day event

It was a two day event, day one was scheduled with a number of workshops where the students were divided into groups of their interest under the mentorship of professional teachers. They were given professional guidance for a stage performance with their team.

Day 2 was a fabulous feast inaugurated by Dr Arunima Mazumdar, Jt. Director Academics Unit CBSE, Delhi.

Starting with the Quiz on Health and Fitness, the session proceeded with Nukkad Natak giving a message of social change to be brought in the society.

With the mesmerising musical sessions, the students created a lovable environment with their music and vocals of Hindustani as well as Western songs. The experience of Panel Discussion and Yuva Sansad set the stage on fire as the students came up with amazing research on work of the various ministries including the firing questionnaire sessions of the Press, who were among their own team.

Various other activities were conducted throughout the day along with the addressing sessions by renowned educators and dignitaries present there.

All the participant children from 91 CBSE schools of Indore, exhibited their skills learnt during various workshops held on the 1st day of the seminar.

The youth today need a platform for united discussions to tackle global challenges, to collaborate, innovate, and steer our societies towards progress and Economic prowess. This Summit gave an opportunity to the students to embrace 21st-century skills, the NEP2020 speaks of adaptability, critical thinking, and technological prowess.

