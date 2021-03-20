Indore: ​Admn's preparation points to widespread prevalence of UK strain of virus, 203 more samples sent for genome sequencing​

Indore

While the sample reports to know the prevalence of UK strain among people are pending, district administration and state government ​have started preparations like the super spreader is prevalent among the population.

The administration, which ​earlier ​was denying to go for any kind of lockdown has suddenly opted for one day lockdown just after three days of taking decisions overnight curfew.

Increasing sampling, testing, restrictions, isolation, and ​rising ​bed capacity in hospitals ​are ​signs ​ of worsening conditions ​, ​and ​the ​rising ​number of cases for the last many days​ also points to that direction.​

​Surprisingly, ​those who were tested positive earlier for UK strain didn’t have any travel history. ​

FRESH SAMPLES SENT FOR GENOME SEQUENCING​

Even when ​​reports of about 203 samples sent for genome sequencing are pending with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, ​the ​administration has sent as many as 192 more samples testing on Saturday.

Earlier, 99 samp​​les were sent on March 4 while 104 samples were sent on March 14.



Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College had received six positive reports for UK strain of virus in the initial lot of 103 samples sent on February 20.

“We have sent 192 more samples for testing to NCDC. The samples were collected by ​the ​health department,” Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

The samples were collected in randomized proportion to their age, gender, and areas.

In December, three samples of those who returned from the United Kingdom were sent out of which one was tested positive for UK strain.

