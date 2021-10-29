Indore: Admission window to reopen for technical institutions shortly

Indore

Here is good news for students who had missed the opportunity to secure admission in courses offered by technical institutions.

All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has once again revised its academic calendar for session 2021-22 making November 30 as the new deadline for admitting students in MBA and BE programmes.

This is for the third time, the technical regulator had revised the academic calendar.

In its latest academic calendar for session 2021-22, the AICTE stated that the last date for commencing classes for existing batch students is October 1 and for freshers is November 30.

Students who do not wish to study in the institutes allocated to them through centralised online admission counselling can withdraw admission by November 25 and can avail full refund of fees.

Seats in engineering and MBA courses are filled by Department of Technical Education through centralised online admission counselling.

Admissions in engineering courses were granted on the basis of students marks in JEE. If seats remained vacant then admissions were granted on the basis of students’ performance in qualifying exams.

Identical case was with MBA courses as well. In first round admissions were granted on the basis of students’ marks in common admission management test (CMAT). For vacant seats, the students were considered for admission on the basis of their marks in qualifying exams.

However, as prescribed in old academic calendar, admissions were closed on October 25 in both MBA and engineering courses.

Citing revised academic calendar by AICTE, Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) said that it would be release new schedule for additional round of counselling shortly.

CET counselling ends today

The second and final round of CET counselling is going to end on Friday. On the final day of counselling, general category students have been called for counselling for Group C courses.

DAVV media in-charge Dr Chandan Gupta said that general students counselling for Group A courses and reserved category students counselling for Group C courses was held on Thursday.

Out of 20 courses in Group A, seats in 14 courses got filled. Six courses in which some seats remained vacant included MA (Mass Communication), MBA in Disaster Management, Tourism, Hospital Administration, Rural development and Public Administration.

The university may allow departmental level counselling for admission in these courses.

Besides, all reserved seats were filled BPharm, MTech (IT), MTech (IOT) and MTech (Artificial Intelligence).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 01:15 AM IST