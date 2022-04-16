Indore: Admission to 23 after-school courses of DAVV begins

Our staff reporter

Indore

As many as 23 after-school courses offered by different teaching departments of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) have come under the purview of Central University Entrance Test (CUET) which is going to be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in July.

The online registration link has been opened for CUET. The window will remain open till May 6.

Till late year, the university used to fill seats in its professional courses through a common entrance test (CET).

But as the University Grants Commission announced CUET for admission in UG programmes offered by central universities from session 2022-23, DAVV decided to scrap CET and opt for CUET even when the exam is optional for state universities.

DAVV rector Prof Ashok Sharma said that CUET-2022 will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission to the central universities and other universities across the country for various undergraduate programmes.

As many as 61 universities, including 44 central varsities and 17 other varsities, are participating in CUET. The courses have been divided into four groups. The student will have to pay Rs 650 for one group. One student can apply for exam in two groups.

CUET is a bouquet of tests in various languages, domain-specific subjects, and general test. Candidates can select any one or more of the tests offered under CUET, as per the requirements of the university where admission is sought.

Sharma said that soon applications will be invited for PG courses also. “We have been informed by high ranked officials in UGC that admission in PG courses offered by central and other universities will also be done through CUET. The officials of UGC told us that the notification for admission in PG courses through CUET will come shortly,” he added.

BOX// CUET to be held in 13 countries

The exam will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities in countries including Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Indonesia, Nepal, Malaysia, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Singapore. Two centres have been set up in UAE and one centre each in 11 other countries.

The CUET will be conducted in 13 languages, ie English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 01:28 AM IST