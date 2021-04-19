Indore: Admission test for Navodaya Vidyalaya postponed due to Covid, next date to be announced later

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (JNVS) has postponed the entrance examination of class VI for Madhya Pradesh along with other states in the country. The examination was to be held on May 16.

The committee has taken this decision due to the growing infection of corona. The new date will be announced at least 15 days before the exam. The students, guardians can see the notice by visiting official website of JNVS: www.navodaya.gov.in.

As per notification, selection test for admission in class VI for the academic session 2020-21, which was scheduled on May 16 in all the states and union territories except Mizoram and Nagaland, has been postponed. This exam is conducted in offline mode for admission in class VI.

In this exam, 80 questions of total 100 marks will be asked. At the same time, all questions will be objective type. The question paper will have three sections - Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test.

Second postponement

In Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland, examination will be held in second phase on June 19. This is not the first time when JNVS has changed examination dates. The exam was scheduled to be held on April 10 but was postponed due to administrative reasons.