Indore: Admin's booster dose for closed IPCA shoulder

Indore: All's not lost and there has to be an equal and opposite reaction for everything. IPCA lab, located in Pologround Industrial Area in the city, had to down its shutters due to lockdown, but when God proposes how can man dispose!The factory, engaged in manufacturing raw material and ingredients of Hydroxychloroquine, the crucial drug to combat corona as of now, has been re-commisoned by the Centre to re-start producton with immediate effect.Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains instructed Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi to discuss with the factory management and make sure that all obstacles were removed and that the administration paved way for the reopening of the crucial unit.Tripathi swung into action on a war-footing and provided IDA flats to employees of the lab and instructed Kumar Purushottam, Regional Director of MP Industrial Development Corporation, to ensure that all production resumed.Kumar said, "We have arranged accommodation for around 700 employees and flats in Scheme number 155 have been made available to the contract workers of the factory. The employees who reached workplace on their own, will now reach the lab in a chartered AICTSL bus. Collector Manish Singh has order this arrangement. The employees would also be provided meals.Thanking the administration, Chandrasen Hilal, IPCA Lab Manager, said, "without their help, it would have been impossible to roll on again in such tumultuous times."