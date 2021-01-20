Indore: Administration to recover Rs 80 lakh from ration mafia Dave’s property

Indore: Following instructions from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to realise the amount of embezzlement from ration mafia, the District administration has constituted a team of ADM and SDM to identify the property of ration mafia Bharat Dave. Money for purchasing the grain, which is to be distributed among the poor, will be recovered by auctioning Dave’s property.

District Collector Manish Singh exposed the ration scam did during the lockdown in the city. Bharat Dave was identified as kingpin of the scam along with Shyam Dave and Promod Dahigude. They did not distribute the foodgrain worth Rs 80 lakh, which had to be distributed among 11,000 people.

Taking note of the scam, Chief Minister Singh gave clear instruction to the District Administration on Wednesday saying that ration mafias have a demonic tendency and snatch the rights of the poor.

After getting the instruction from CM, talking to media here on Wednesday, Collector Manish Singh said, “I have constituted a team of ADM Ajay Bedekar and SDM Rau Pratul Sinha. Both officers have been instructed to identify the property of ration Mafia Bharat Dave. He said CM has instructed that the property of ration mafia must be seized and auctioned. From the amount collected, foodgrain worth Rs 80 lakh should be purchased and distribute among 11000 people deprived beneficiaries so that poor can get back their foodgrain supply.

On the role of suspended District Food Controller and Civil Supplier RC Meena, against whom FIR have been lodged in Food grain scam, Singh said that on the basis of the investigation whatever evidence will be traced, the necessary action will be done against him.



File complaints fearlessly

Collector Singh appeal to beneficiaries of Control Shop that if they have any complaints with the attitude and practice of operator of the shop, they must fearlessly file complaint against them at the collector’s office. Even they can complain to SDM of their area or in Jansunvai, held on every Tuesday at Collector office.