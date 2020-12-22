Indore: Administration slaps Rs 2.31 cr. ​fine for illegal mining, orders FIR against ​village ​kotwar (watchman)

Indore:



In the case of illegal mining ​at village Tillorkhurd​, Bicholi Hapsi ​tehsil ​of the district, the District Administration imposed​ fine of Rs 2.31 cr. on accused on Tuesday. Instruction​s​ ​were also ​given to lodge FIR against ​the village ​kotwar (watchman).

Additional Collector and Additional District Magistrate Abhay Bedekar​ issued an order on Tuesday against accused Anil Yadav, son​ of Govind Yadav, resident of Ratandeep Complex Navlakha area, for

illegal mining on government land. As per the order fine of Rs. 2.31​ cr. ​has been imposed on Yadav. Also, the orders have been given to register​ an FIR against kotwar Raghunath son of Gulab Singh. The said order has been issued under section 247 (7) of Madhya Pradesh Land Revenue Code​ 1959.



According to the order issued by the Mineral Officer, ​the ​action was taken ​after it was found that murrum was being mined illegally on government land. A poclain machine and four dumpers were found to be involved in the ​illegal mining​. ​ ​It was informed that the machine belonged to Anil​ Yadav resident of the city. Kotwar Raghunath was on duty and expected to report on any illegal activity on the government land, which he failed. The mined mineral ​was being sold in the market by the accused.

​D​ue to​ the ongoing illegal mining​,​ under Rule (53) of Madhya Pradesh Minor Mineral Rules​ 1996, illegal excavation on government land was found to be proved​ against Anil Yadav and Kotwar Raghunath.