Indore: Administration slaps Rs 2.31 cr. ​fine for illegal mining, orders FIR against ​village ​kotwar (watchman)

Indore:
In the case of illegal mining at village Tillorkhurd, Bicholi Hapsi tehsil of the district, the District Administration imposed fine of Rs 2.31 cr. on accused on Tuesday. Instructions were also given to lodge FIR against the village kotwar (watchman).
Additional Collector and Additional District Magistrate Abhay Bedekar issued an order on Tuesday against accused Anil Yadav, son of Govind Yadav, resident of Ratandeep Complex Navlakha area, for
illegal mining on government land. As per the order fine of Rs. 2.31 cr. has been imposed on Yadav. Also, the orders have been given to register an FIR against kotwar Raghunath son of Gulab Singh. The said order has been issued under section 247 (7) of Madhya Pradesh Land Revenue Code 1959.
According to the order issued by the Mineral Officer, the action was taken after it was found that murrum was being mined illegally on government land. A poclain machine and four dumpers were found to be involved in the illegal mining. It was informed that the machine belonged to Anil Yadav resident of the city. Kotwar Raghunath was on duty and expected to report on any illegal activity on the government land, which he failed. The mined mineral was being sold in the market by the accused.
Due to the ongoing illegal mining, under Rule (53) of Madhya Pradesh Minor Mineral Rules 1996, illegal excavation on government land was found to be proved against Anil Yadav and Kotwar Raghunath.