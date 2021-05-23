Indore: Administration sealing 85 villages declared red zones in district

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District administration is sealing boundaries of as many as 85 villages in the district which have been declared red zones following increasing number of Covid-19 cases there. These villages will remain sealed till May 31.

The bandh will be made effected through village level crisis management committees formed in these villages.

The crisis management committee members have been told to do door-to-door survey and enquiry of Covid-19 suspects. Committee members have been asked to suggest Covid-19 suspects to get themselves tested and if found positive kit of medicines with them should be provided to the patients. If need be, committee members have been asked to recommend the patients to either go to Covid-19 Care Centre or hospital.

Besides red zone, about 90 villages are in yellow zone. These are villages wherein 1 to 3 Covid-19 positive cases have been found. The remaining villages are in green zone, wherein no case of Covid-19 is found so far.

District panchayat CEO Himanshu Chandra said that In view of the positive cases of Covid-19, special monitoring is being done in the villages which have been kept in red zone. “These villages are being completely sealed till May 31. During this time only the most essential services will be provided. We are taking sampling from villages for Covid-19 test. Every day, samples from around 3000 villagers are collected,” he said.