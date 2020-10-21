Indore: Administration preparing database of health workers to provide Covid-19 vaccines to them

Indore: The Union Government has decided to provide the ‘to be developed’ vaccine for Covid-19 initially to health workers. The district administration and health department have been asked to hold a meeting with all the association of doctors, nursing homes, nursing association, and other health workers' associations to prepare the database.

The meeting was led by Collector Manish Singh at Ravindra Natya Gruh on Wednesday in which the associations were directed to provide details of all the health workers in the format given by the government.

“We held a meeting with the associations and doctors to provide them with the form which needs to be filled and submitted by them to get their names in the database for Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries. It was a short notice meeting and everyone was ordered to fill and submit the forms by October 23,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

He added that the forms will be self-attested and after collecting the same, they will upload it on the said portal.

“There might be around 20,000 to 25,000 health workers in Indore including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ASHAs and others. The exact number would be clear only after preparing the database as there are about 1100 doctors and staff in the health department, 1600 ASHAs, doctors and staff in three medical colleges, private practitioners, and 250 nursing homes and private hospitals,” he added.

Meanwhile, as many doctors couldn’t reach the meeting and those not registered with the CMHO office, they demanded to get registered in the beneficiary list.