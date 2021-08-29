Indore: ​​Administration launches door-to-door vax drive ​

Mhow (​FPNS)​: Under the leadership of sub-divisional officer Akshat Jain, ​about 50 teams of the ​health department including ​Asha and Anganwadi workers​ ​​are going door​-​to​-​door vaccinating people​. ​

​The teams are vaccinating people both in the rural and urban areas and in the last two days they have vaccinated around 250 people.

M​adhya ​B​harat civil hospital in-charge​ ​ Dr HR Verma told Free Press that they are going door to door and vaccinating those who are unable to come to the vaccination ​centre ​due to old age or infirmity. Block medical officer Yogendra Singare said that 46 teams are active in rural areas and vaccinating those who have not yet been vaccinated.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 09:19 PM IST