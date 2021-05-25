Indore: Administration forcing people to go to Covid-care centers

Indore: When Covid cases were on the rise and during its peak, there were no beds and people also had to negotiate with a facility on the corridors of the hospitals. Today when the cases have come down, the administration has made it mandatory for all those not only positive but even asymptomatic to be taken to the covid care Centres.
The strict rule will not even permit those who have adequate space at home and even if they can be kept in home-isolation, they will have to be shifted to the Covid care Centres much to the displeasure of the patients.
Even those who had completed 11 to 14 days in home isolation are being forced to reach the care centres.
“I was tested positive about 11 days ago. I am asymptomatic and well aware of the isolation protocol. The government has even told me not to go for a repeat test after 17 days of being infected but officials took me to COVID Care Centre,” Anand Karosiya, driver of District Hospital, said.
Similarly, Dilip Patel, resident of Classic Paliwal City, said that they have five bedrooms in their house and only three members are positive but officials of Indore Municipal Corporation are forcing us to go to COVID Care Centre, excusing the orders of the District Collector.
Large number of people from various areas of the city complained that they have proper space as well as being asymptomatic but officials forced them to go to the centre.
About ten vehicles of officials and IMC reached a building at Bypass to bring three patients to CCC.
Meanwhile, advocate Chanchal Gupta said, “Administration has been releasing arbitrary orders which create trouble for people. Administration should give orders as per the law and for the welfare of people but not to trouble them.”
Similarly, president of Radiographer Association Shivkant Vajpai said, “IMC officials are raiding people’s homes like they want to catch a terrorist. Those who were kept in home isolation for more than 10 days don’t require admission in CCC and such an act of administration is creating trouble for those working from home.”
He also expressed fear that people would not go for testing due to fear of being kept in CCC or they will register wrong numbers.
Building sealed, health officials to stay in training centre
Administration has been creating micro containment areas and sealing the colonies. On Tuesday, they sealed the building in which contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre and COVID Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar reside.
Both the officials left the home for duty in the morning but they will have to stay at the Training Centre as their building is sealed. Moreover, officials have sealed the staircase and lift door of the building due to which people cannot even come down to the passage.
