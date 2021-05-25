Indore: Administration forcing people to go to Covid-care centers

Indore: When Covid cases were on the rise and during its peak, there were no beds and people also had to negotiate with a facility on the corridors of the hospitals. Today when the cases have come down, the administration has made it mandatory for all those not only positive but even asymptomatic to be taken to the covid care Centres.



The strict rule will not even permit those who have adequate space at home and even if they can be kept in home-isolation, they will have to be shifted to the Covid care Centres much to the displeasure of the patients.



Even those who had completed 11 to 14 days in home isolation are being forced to reach the care centres.

“I was tested positive about 11 days ago. I am asymptomatic and well aware of the isolation protocol. The government has even told me not to go for a repeat test after 17 days of being infected but officials took me to COVID Care Centre,” Anand Karosiya, driver of District Hospital, said.