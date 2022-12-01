Indore: Admin to hear cases of over 1000 plot seekers of Mahalaxmi Nagar

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration is looking to hold the hand of over 1,000 plot seekers of Mahalaxmi Nagar and about 30 plot aspirants of Ayodyapuri colony. The administration will hear the cases of these people in the coming days.

In a public hearing, separate applications were presented before collector Dr Ilaya Raja T in relation to Mahalakshmi Nagar Colony and Ayodhyapuri Colony of Devi Ahilya Shramik Kamgar Co-operative Society Limited. Taking both applications for monitoring, the collector has given instructions for redressal within the time limit. The collector has directed ADM Dr Abhay to dispose of the applications of Ayodyaprui Colony and additional collector Sapna Lovvanshi to hear the applications of Mahalaxmi Nagar.

ADM Dr Bedekar informed that as per an estimate there are over 1,000 plot seekers in Mahalaxmi Nagar and 28 in Ayodyapuri. In Mahalaxmi Nagar, the plot seekers have just a membership receipt of the society and have not paid any amount. However, the cases will be resolved on the basis of merit.

Deputy commissioner cooperative ML Gajbhiye said that the commissioner Cooperative and Registrar Cooperative Societies MP will examine the list of members and plot holders of Ayodhyapuri Colony and Mahalaxmi Nagar Colony developed by Devi Ahilya Shramik Kamgar Cooperative Society Maryadit Indore. RS Thakur senior cooperative inspector and KL Corey cooperative inspector are also jointly authorised.

The said team has been directed to examine the list of members of Devi Ahilya Shramik Kamgar Sahakari Sanstha Maryadit Indore's Ayodhyapuri Colony and Shri Mahalakshmi Nagar Colony, in which the allotment of plots is also mentioned.

The teams have been directed to prepare the preference list of the plot seekers, for the information of the members and thereafter publish the lists at designated places. Claims and objections should be received on it and they should be resolved after hearing the concerned members, the directive says. The cases of members whose claims and objections are not received will be resolved from the records of the organisation. The teams have been instructed to complete the process within a time period of two months and submit the final list and detailed report with a clear opinion.

