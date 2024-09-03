Indore Admin Enforces New Rules For Ration Distribution To Curb Black Marketing

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many beneficiaries of fair price shops take ration in bulk instead of every month, which has now been banned by the administration. In the month of August itself, out of 374,835 ration card holders in Indore district, 371,871 families had received ration. Out of these about 7k families have not taken ration and it will not be carried forward in the month of September.

Due to irregularities at fair price shops, cases of black marketing have also come to the fore. As per new rule implemented from August, now under the Public Distribution System (PDS), ration will have to be taken only by the last date of the month. If not, then there will be no eligibility to take ration together in the next month. The District Supply Controller has instructed all officers to inform vendors to open the shop and inform remaining beneficiaries so that they can take their ration by the end of the month.

Strict action will also be taken as per rules against the shops found closed. Also, names will now be pasted on the shops, so that it can be clear whether those consumers really took the ration or not. Earlier, many consumers used to take ration of 2 to 6 months together. Now the ration of that month will have to be taken by the end of the month otherwise it will lapse.

It came in light that a large number of people do not take ration every month and their remaining ration is black marketed, due to which new arrangement has been done at all fair price shops of the state including Indore. About 1.75 lakh families were found not taking the controlled ration state-wide. In the month of August, more than 1.17 crore eligible families have received their ration.