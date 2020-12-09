Indore: ADM to examine irregularities in MP Khalsa Education society

Indore: MP Khalsa Education society, which is currently under the possession of land Mafia Bobby Chhabra, has come under the radar of the District Administration. ADM will examine the irregularities of the society.
Collector Manish Singh informed here on Wednesday that on the
complaint of the Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Indore, he has handed over
the investigation of the society to ADM Ajaydev Sharma. He will be
investigating in the light of directions of the Directorate of Public
Instruction, (DPI) Bhopal. On the basis of the facts that emerged from the
investigation, next level of the action will be planned.
Manjeet Singh Bhatia ‘Rinku’, president of the Sabha, had handed
over a memorandum to collector Singh on Tuesday. They demanded that
the society must be liberated from possession of Bobby Chhabra. Bhatia
also said that Bobby has made the society an ‘adda’ of land mafia, who
frequented the office of the society and held meetings
there. The Sabha also mailed the memorandum to CM Shivraj Singh
Chouhan also.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)