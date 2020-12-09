Indore: ADM to examine irregularities in MP Khalsa Education society

Indore: MP Khalsa Education society, which is currently under the possession of land Mafia Bobby Chhabra, has come under the radar of the District Administration. ADM will examine the irregularities of the society.



Collector Manish Singh informed here on Wednesday that on the

complaint of the Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Indore, he has handed over

the investigation of the society to ADM Ajaydev Sharma. He will be

investigating in the light of directions of the Directorate of Public

Instruction, (DPI) Bhopal. On the basis of the facts that emerged from the

investigation, next level of the action will be planned.



Manjeet Singh Bhatia ‘Rinku’, president of the Sabha, had handed

over a memorandum to collector Singh on Tuesday. They demanded that

the society must be liberated from possession of Bobby Chhabra. Bhatia

also said that Bobby has made the society an ‘adda’ of land mafia, who

frequented the office of the society and held meetings

there. The Sabha also mailed the memorandum to CM Shivraj Singh

Chouhan also.