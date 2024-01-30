Indore: ADM Loses Colony Cell Charge

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The charge of colony cell is withdrawn from ADM Sapna Lovanshi and given to additional collector and IAS officer Gourav Bainal. Collector Ashish Singh issued order in this regard on Monday. Giving a jolt to ADM Lovanshi, the charge of Colony Cell has been taken away from her. It is handed over to Gaurav Bainal (IAS) and Lovanshi has been relieved immediately. Collector Singh has stated it as general administrative division of work order.

Administrative sources informed that the working style of colony cell was continuously under spotlight. Collector keeping eye on staff Information about some staff of the Colony Cell have has also reached the collector. He is thereby keeping a close watch on the Cell. Collector Singh has already shown his strict working style by suspending two clerks of Collector office and by issuing notices to tehsildars. Collector Singh has made it clear that he will not allow any kind of broker acts in the collectorate and no such persons will be allowed to wander there to demand facility fee.