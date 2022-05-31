Indore: ​Aditya, Justice (retd) Kakade's son gets 129th rank in UPSC

Aditya Kakade |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Another feather in Indore’s cap, as Aditya Kakade also made his mark in Union Public Service Commission's Civil Services Examination-2021 by bagging 129 All India Rank (AIR).

Kakade, who studied in St Paul's School, Indore in ​C​lass 9, was selected in the UPSC 2019 as well. He had bagged AIR 382 then.

He was selected to serve Indian Railway. Currently, he is training for the same at Indian Institute of Financial Management, Hyderabad. He has previously graduated earning his Bachelors in Technology in Textile Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

Aditya's father ​​​​Justice (retd) Subhash Kakade and mother Bharti Kakade are very happy with this success. Justice ​Kakade said, “Aditya was inspired to work for public service, as he grew up in such an environment at home.”