Indore: ADGP spreads cyber safety among youngsters

Indore: A cyber safety programme organised at a private institution was addressed by Additional General of Police (ADGP) Varun Kapoor on Friday. The ADGP also explained the meaning of digital footprint to the students.

In the programme, Kapoor said “People often knowingly commit cybercrime, and they come to know of it only when a police case is registered against them. So it is better to be aware of cyber laws and cybercrime rather than be ignorant about it.”

The ADGP said that nowadays social media and the internet has become a part and parcel of our lives and one must know the do’s and don’t’s of internet usage.

“It is necessary to be alert while handling internet applications or surfing on a browser,” ADGP Kapoor said.

“Digital footprints are the marks which the police follows to reach the accused. No one can hide their footprints as it develops by itself and cannot be removed,” Kapoor added.

He further said that users must aware of applications and website they are using over the internet. Some people also upload pictures on social media which are later misused by those who are against them which leads to mental agony for the victim.

ADGP notified the students that they should keep their details hidden as much as possible. They should not share their address and mobile numbers. Girls should be also alert about their privacy and misuse of their pictures.

In the programme, ADGP informed the students of the basic rules and regulations of Cyber Crime. He also spoke about cyberbullying, cyberstalking, facebook stalking, fake profile, call spoofing and other such criminal activities happening on the internet these days.