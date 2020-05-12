Indore: ADG Varun Kapoor gives tips on cyber security, addresses student through webinar

Increased online time during lockdown is bound to spike cybercrimes rates, said additional director general of police Varun Kapoor while addressing students of IIST, IIP and IIMR through a webinar on Cyber Security Measures During and Post Lockdown on Tuesday.

During the webinar, Varun Kapoor said, “We are living in two kinds of world, one is real and the other is virtual.”

He explained in a student’s life, the real world can be understood as the world we can meet our friends and well-wishers and share the pleasure and sorrow in person.

“Though it is difficult to differentiate, the virtual world, where social sight is imaginary, meaning we can see neither anybody nor share our life in reality,” Kapoor said. He explained that when someone indulges in sharing about their life on social media, it becomes a harbouring point for cybercrimes.

He explained the chain of how students could be a part of the cybercrime chains unknowingly, either as a victim of a perpetrator, and how they can protect themselves.

He also informed about the working of police in cybercrimes by stating some examples and urged them to be careful while using social networking sites.

“Select the right privacy settings and content sharing filters on social media so that you are sharing your information, photos and videos only with your trusted ones,” Kapoor said. He added that internet users should be aware that their video chats on social media sites can be recorded by the person on the other side.

“Be careful while accepting chat requests from strangers and do not use Smartphone for taking sensitive personal photographs and videos,” Kapoor said.

Director General of the institutes Arun S Bhatnagar said, “The past few weeks have been chaotic as the majority of us have scampered and scrabbled to get organised for, and come to terms with, the reality of the COVID-19 lockdown. While all our attention has been on the pesky virus, we’ve taken our eyes off another threat and one that can have equally devastating outcomes – breaches in our online security.”

He added that in the current environment it is increasingly important to ensure that we all are aware and take the right measures to protect ourselves online.