Indore: ​Addn CP carries out annual inspection of traffic police

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Additional commissioner of police (Crime and Headquarters) Rajesh Hingankar conducted the annual inspection of the traffic police station. During the annual inspection, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain and all other senior officers of the traffic department were present.

During the inspection, various drives and projects carried out last year by the traffic police station were reviewed. After review, 'Darbar' was set up to learn the problems of the officers/employees of traffic police department staff, in which many officers/employees shared about their accommodation problems, GPF deduction, and the problems faced daily during duty. Addn CP Hirigankar gave assurance to resolve all pending issues in two days.



During the annual inspection, the functioning of other branches of the traffic department including the Red Light Violation Detection System, E-Challan Service System, the Traffic Management Center CCTVs system, and other things were inspected.

On this occasion, additional DCP Anil Kumar Patidar, assistant CP (Zone-3) Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, and other officers of the Traffic Police Department were present.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 11:55 PM IST