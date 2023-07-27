Indore: Additional Round Granted For Admission In Colleges

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Accepting the demand of students, the Department of Higher Education (DJHE) has granted an additional round of counselling for admission in traditional undergraduate and postgraduate colleges.

The registrations for this additional round will be held from August 1 to 5 whereas document verification will be done from August 2 to 7. While the admission list will be allotted at college level on August 10 for UG courses, the same process will be done for PG courses on August 11.

The students allotted admission in UG courses will have to pay the fee for confirmation of admission till August 14 whereas students allotted seats in PG course will have to do the needful by August 16.

After the upgrading process, the counselling for UG courses and PG courses will end on August 18 and 20 respectively.

Deadline to apply for 1st round of MBA counselling ends today

Have you taken common management admission test (CMAT)-2023 but haven’t applied for admission in MBA course as yet? Act now. The registration window for the first round of MBA counselling in which only CMAT candidates can take part is going to shut at 5 pm on July 27. The allotment list will be made on August 8 and students allotted seats will have to submit fee in the respective colleges by August 12 for confirmation of admission. The second round of counselling, admission which will be based on the basis of marks in qualifying exams, will be held from August 8 to August 16. The allotment list will be declared on August 25. The students allotted seats will have to submit fees in colleges concerned by September 1 for confirmation of admission.

After that two rounds of college level counselling will be held for admission in MBA courses.