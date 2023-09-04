Indore: Additional Commissioner Inspects PMAY Complex |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Additional commissioner Abhilash Mishra and superintending engineer Mahesh Sharma on Saturday inspected residential units of Tapti complex constructed at Sindhora Rangwasa under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

During the inspection, the contractor was instructed to speed up the work by doing parallel work. Orders were also given to the contractors and consultants to set up cell-wise composite teams, prepare daily work progress reports cell-wise and attend review meetings with progress reports every week.

Along with this, orders were given by Mishra to complete the necessary work in two blocks of CMAY. He instructed them to obtain the necessary permission from the distribution company and complete the work promptly.

Besides, instructions were also given to the contractor working on the sewage treatment plant to complete it and hand it over by October. The lift contractor was ordered to speed up the installation and testing of the lift. Besides, orders were also given to the agency appointed for water supply to lay the supply line and conduct testing as soon as possible.

